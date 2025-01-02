Insider Buying: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Montague purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($41,541.54).

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LON BRK opened at GBX 1,655 ($20.71) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,140 ($26.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,836.62. The firm has a market cap of £265.63 million, a PE ratio of 4,243.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.90) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.