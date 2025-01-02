Insider Buying: Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Insider Acquires 7,390 Shares of Stock

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Laurie Fitch bought 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,740.70 ($19,695.57).

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 213.40 ($2.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.98. Man Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.87 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.23 ($3.49). The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.43) to GBX 272 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Man Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.43) to GBX 272 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 291.17 ($3.64).

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

