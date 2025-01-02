Inspire Veterinary Partners Enters At The Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

On December 20, 2024, Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc., a Nevada corporation, announced entering into an At The Market Offering Agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, serving as the sales agent. This agreement allows for the offering and potential sale of the company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for total gross proceeds of up to $25,000,000.

The offering is in compliance with a previously filed shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-282355) along with the corresponding prospectus supplement, dated December 20, 2024. Inspire Veterinary Partners intends to utilize the net proceeds from this offering, if any, for general corporate purposes, working capital, and to repay existing debts.

Under the terms of the ATM Agreement, shares may be sold through so-called “at-the-market” equity offerings as defined by Rule 415 under the Securities Act. Additionally, Wainwright may facilitate sales directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The agreement also outlines provisions for negotiated transactions subject to the company’s approval.

As part of the agreement, Wainwright will earn a commission equal to 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from any shares they successfully sell. The company will also provide customary indemnification and contribution rights to Wainwright, covering liabilities under the Securities Act. Inspire Veterinary Partners has the discretion to halt any sales under the agreement at any time.

Importantly, it is stated that the summary of the ATM Agreement provided is not exhaustive and readers are encouraged to refer to the full text of the agreement filed as Exhibit 1.1. Furthermore, this Current Report on Form 8-K should not be misconstrued as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy the offered shares.

Investors seeking detailed information about Inspire Veterinary Partners’ current status are advised to refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The ATM Agreement is not designed for external parties’ benefit beyond the involved entities’ purposes.

The company’s Form 8-K also includes the opinion of The Crone Law Group, P.C., consent of the same, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File, as noted in the Financial Statements and Exhibits section.

This announcement underscores Inspire Veterinary Partners’ strategic approach towards financial activities and sets the stage for potential capital infusion and strategic growth initiatives.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

