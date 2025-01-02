International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $218.95 and last traded at $219.74. 340,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,201,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

