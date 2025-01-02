inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.34% from the company’s previous close.
inTEST Price Performance
Shares of INTT stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.89.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
