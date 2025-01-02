inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.89.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $112,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth about $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

