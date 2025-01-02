InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy” Rating

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 334.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after purchasing an additional 738,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $14,185,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 462,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 374,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 248,050 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

