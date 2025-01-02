Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 21,393 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $108.35.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

