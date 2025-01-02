Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 21,393 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $108.35.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
