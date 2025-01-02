Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 140,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 81,598 shares.The stock last traded at $29.35 and had previously closed at $29.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

