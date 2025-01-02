iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 536,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 211,725 shares.The stock last traded at $57.31 and had previously closed at $57.32.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.