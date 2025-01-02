iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 810,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 570,566 shares.The stock last traded at $92.67 and had previously closed at $92.51.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
