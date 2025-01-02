iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 810,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 570,566 shares.The stock last traded at $92.67 and had previously closed at $92.51.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.64. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

