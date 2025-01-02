iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 264,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 89,947 shares.The stock last traded at $25.75 and had previously closed at $25.86.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $650.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55,919 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

