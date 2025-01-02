Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 4605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $627.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17.
Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
