Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 4605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $627.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.