Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 75,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 59,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $627.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.
Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ituran Location and Control
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.