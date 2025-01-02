ITV plc (LON:ITV) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the broadcaster on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ITV Price Performance

ITV opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.36, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.11). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ITV. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ITV from GBX 114 ($1.43) to GBX 115 ($1.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

