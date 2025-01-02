Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.
Norwood Financial Stock Performance
NWFL stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,260. The trade was a 98.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
