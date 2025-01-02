Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 215,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,171,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 201,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
