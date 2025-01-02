JMP Securities Downgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Market Perform

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $60.32 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

