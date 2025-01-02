John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BTO opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.87.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
