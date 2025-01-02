John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $19,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,972.50. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CCLD opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in CareCloud by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

