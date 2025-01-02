Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 3408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

