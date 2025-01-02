JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $241.44 and last traded at $240.06. Approximately 747,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,003,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $674.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

