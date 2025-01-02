JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 771,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 305,398 shares.The stock last traded at $58.46 and had previously closed at $58.46.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

