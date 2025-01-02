Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 616367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15.
About Kanabo Group
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
