Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $970,740.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,248,773,000 after buying an additional 194,294 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,470,000 after purchasing an additional 141,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

