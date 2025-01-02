Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

KRC opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

