Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $507.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $17,636,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

