Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 110.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.