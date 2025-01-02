Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Kopin Price Performance

Kopin stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Kopin has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 101,059.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 19.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 26.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

