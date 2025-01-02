KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.86. KULR Technology Group shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 11,842,041 shares.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

