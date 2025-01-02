LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

LPTH traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 358,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

