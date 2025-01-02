Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $523.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $611.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.36.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $485.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.71 and its 200-day moving average is $534.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $211,000. FFG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the third quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 196.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

