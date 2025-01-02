MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.24. 12,291,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 56,056,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at $36,351,560. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

