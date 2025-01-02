Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 117,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 230,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

