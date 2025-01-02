Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 41053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.25 ($1.15).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,181.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.51.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

