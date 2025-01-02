Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $74.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. Maximus has a 52 week low of $69.72 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Maximus by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

