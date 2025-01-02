MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $317.91 and last traded at $304.98. 7,061,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 18,949,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.96.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 3.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

