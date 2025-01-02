Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.25. Microvast shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 6,256,585 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 92,828 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

