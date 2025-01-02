Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.25. Microvast shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 6,256,585 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microvast
Microvast Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Microvast
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 92,828 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These 3 Retail Stocks Can Keep Winning in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.