Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 200460797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Mobile Streams Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

