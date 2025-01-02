Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2025

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.25. 26,206,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,044% from the average session volume of 1,222,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.