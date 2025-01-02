National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.43. 396,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,440,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $820.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 38.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

