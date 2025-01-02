National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.43. 396,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,440,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $820.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
