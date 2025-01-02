Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 3,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Nayax had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 35.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nayax by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

