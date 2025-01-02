Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $894.25 and last traded at $896.88. 318,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,577,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $900.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $381.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $861.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $743.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,893 shares of company stock worth $93,859,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 35,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.