NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.22. 1,214,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,573,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

NextDecade Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 229,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 49.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.