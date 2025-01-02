NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 1,746,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,567,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $255,782.80. This represents a 89.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,610 shares of company stock worth $3,528,780 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 317,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NuScale Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 90.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

