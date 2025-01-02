Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 2058005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 144.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 253,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after buying an additional 157,932 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Nutrien by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

