NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $135.67 and last traded at $136.65. 45,592,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 376,906,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,886 shares of company stock valued at $161,499,400 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

