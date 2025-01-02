Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 7,071,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,317,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OKLO. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Down 10.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.