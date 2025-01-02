Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading 12.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) shot up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 273,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 186,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Osisko Metals Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The firm has a market cap of C$91.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$84,090.00. Insiders acquired 575,000 shares of company stock worth $167,465 over the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

Further Reading

