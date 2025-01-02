Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 677,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,873,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Oxford BioDynamics

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider David Holbrook purchased 49,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £496.53 ($621.28). Company insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

