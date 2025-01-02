PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $85.68. 772,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,824,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

